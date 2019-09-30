Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis hit Disneyland after Demi Moore makes shocking allegations in memoir

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are responding to the shocking allegations the actor’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, made in her recently published memoir by heading to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

On Sunday, Kutcher shared a selfie on Instagram of himself and his wife beaming at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., with the Sleeping Beauty Castle in the backdrop of their snap.

DEMI MOORE REVEALS 'INDECENT PROPOSAL' DIRECTOR DEMANDED SHE GAIN WEIGHT

“Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox,” captioned Kutcher, 41. “That Walt guy had a vision.”

The getaway comes after Moore, 56, accused her ex in her new book, “Inside Out,” of shaming her alcoholism and cheating on her during their marriage.

"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it," Kutcher, 41, tweeted on Tuesday night.

He followed with, "Life is good -Larry Kutcher." An hour later, he posted his phone number, writing, "For the truth, text me." A follower who claimed to have texted the number alleged that it was a data grab.

FREDDY MOORE'S WIFE TALKS DEMI MOORE’S SHOCKING CHEATING CLAIM, SAYS MUSICIAN IS BATTLING ALZHEIMER'S

Moore accused Kutcher of infidelity during their relationship, which she says was sparked by them having threesomes with other women. The couple was married from 2005 until 2013.

"He expressed something that was of a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted," she said.

"It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question or maybe what was really missing. Or, in my case, because I really felt like I had created an addiction to him... I never had that kind of attachment," she admitted.

According to The New York Times, Moore wrote that she blamed herself for miscarrying her and Kutcher's child at six months. Moore also reveals that she began abusing Vicodin and alcohol to cope, which ultimately spelled doom for the relationship.

DEMI MOORE SAYS ASHTON KUTCHER HOSTED A PARTY WITH JENNA AND BARBARA BUSH, DID 'BONG HITS'

The actress previously said she spoke with Kutcher, who's now married to Kunis, about the claims in her book.

Moore recently told Diane Sawyer on “Good Morning America” that her life began crashing down after she and Kutcher decided to split seven years ago.

“I lost me,” said Moore. “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends, People magazine reported. They were married from 2005 and separated in 2011, following reports that Kutcher had cheated on Moore. The pair eventually divorced in 2013.

DEMI MOORE IS ‘VERY PROUD’ OF DIVORCE FROM BRUCE WILLIS: WE ‘FELT MORE CONNECTED THAN WE DID BEFORE IT’

Moore wrote in her book that the collapse of her marriage impacted her mental and physical health. She broke her 20-year sobriety and began abusing Vicodin and alcohol. Her three daughters – Rumer Willis, 21, Scout Willis, 28 and Tallulah Willis, 25 – stopped speaking to her.

Their father, Moore’s former husband Bruce Willis, also pulled away.

Moore, who was in pain and isolated from her family, weighed a mere 102 lbs., the outlet revealed. In 2012, the Hollywood star was rushed to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?’” Moore admitted in GMA. “From where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here?”

