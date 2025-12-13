Adrien Grenier calls out 'woke liberal college kids' trying to tell farmers how to do their jobs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adrian Grenier has "compassion" for farmers who are met with people trying to tell them how to do their jobs.

During a recent interview on "The Dan Buettner Podcast," the 49-year-old actor spoke about his passion for sustainability and why people should "show some respect" to farmers and understand the realities they are facing before judging how they operate.

"Frankly, these woke liberal college kids who come in with all these big ideas trying to tell farmers that they got to do one thing because it's bad for the environment," he said. "Well, you know, put your money where your mouth is and go out and try and solve for farming practices instead of telling the farmers who are in the trenches trying to make food that you don't even want to pay whatever for organic cause it's too expensive."

He explained that having grown up in New York, he didn't know much about farming, but as an environmentalist, he "had all these abstract ideas of how things should be," he understood why farmers may "turn to chemical fertilizers."

"I get the luxury of trying to reinvent and figure out regenerative, healthy, organic ways of doing things, but it's hard," he explained. "If my crop dies, I'll still get to eat. Farmer's, their margins are razor-thin, and if they lose a crop, their family doesn't eat."

Grenier also discussed his life as an actor, and why he chose to leave Hollywood. The actor initially left Hollywood in 2016, but has appeared in projects since then.

Known for his roles in "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Entourage," Grenier explained that on episodes of the show there were never any consequences for bad behavior, but that "real life isn't like that."

"I always attempted to keep a level head about myself, even though as time went on I realized that I had indulged a little too much in that world, that I had forgotten my true center or my north star, or perhaps I never had a north star to begin with, but I had to reorient myself with spirituality and my purpose on the planet," he said.

Ultimately, he came to realize that the path he was on was not leading him anywhere good, leaving him to think, "What have I given? What have I cultivated?"

He told "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in February 2024 that he felt as if he "was flying high for many years" living in Hollywood and New York, noting "I live a much more grounded lifestyle now."

In 2020, the actor founded Kintsugi Ranch with his wife, Jordan Roemmele, outside of Austin, Texas, and has been involved with environmental work for many years, calling the farm his "ultimate recognition of" what he wants to do with his time on Earth.

"You sleep better, you're more grounded, you have a sense of wellbeing," he told People about life on the farm in September 2023. "It's good for mental health, it's good for skill building, resilience and all of that. I think it allows you to make more informed, wiser choices when it comes to how you live, how you treat others, and in particular, how you treat the environment."

Although he has slowed down in the acting sphere, Grenier recently hosted the reality show 'CryptoKnights,' and also recently wrapped production on the film, "You, Always."