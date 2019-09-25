Demi Moore is ‘very proud’ of divorce from Bruce Willis: We ‘felt more connected than we did before it’

With juicy details emerging daily from Demi Moore’s memoir, the latest tidbit the actress opens up about is her public split from Bruce Willis when the two were at the height of Hollywood fame.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” Moore, 56, wrote in her book, “Inside Out,” according to the New York Times.

JON CRYER DEMIES DEMI MOORE'S CLAIM THAT SHE TOOK HIS VIRGINITY

Moore and the “Die Hard” franchise star, 64, married in 1987 and had three children Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25, in their time as a couple. The pair divorced in 2000 and Moore revealed that she thought Willis was afraid she would make their dissolution dreadful for him.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she said. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

The “Rough Night” actress admitted that her breakup from Willis “wasn’t easy at first,” but added that they both made a concerted effort to redirect the “heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

The move ended up working out for the former flames as Moore would write that the exes “felt more connected than we did before the divorce.” Moore even attended Willis and wife Emma Heming's wedding vow renewal ceremony in March.

DEMI MOORE SAYS SHE 'LOST' HERSELF AFTER ASHTON KUTCHER SPLIT

Moore’s account of her admirable and seemingly mature breakup from Willis is a stark comparison to the “nightmare” she described as her divorce from second husband Ashton Kutcher, now 41.

“Separating from Ashton was just a nightmare for her. It took her years to get over it,” a source told People. “She was always very insecure about their age difference and it was devastating that Ashton left her."

“It really played havoc with her self-confidence,” added the source. “Demi was confused about her life and what direction her career would take as she got older.”

Moore also accused the “Punk’d” co-creator of mocking her alcohol addiction and claims Kutcher humiliated her with drunk pics during their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former couple began their romance in 2003 when they met during a dinner with mutual friends. The pair would marry two years later, separated in 2011 and were formally divorced in 2013.

The actress previously said she spoke with Kutcher, who's now married to and shares two kids with Mila Kunis, about the claims in her book.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.