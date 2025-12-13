Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Dick Van Dyke's secrets to a long life, Mila Kunis is head of her HOA

Jewel stuns in new bikini photos; Julia Roberts and Sean Penn weigh on on cancel culture

Dick Van Dyke, Mila Kunis split

Dick Van Dyke shared some secrets about how he's made it to 100. Mila Kunis spoke about life as head of her HOA. (Getty Images)

LIFETIME CHOICES - Dick Van Dyke, 99, credits ditching two bad habits for his near-century longevity.

BLOCK BEEF - Mila Kunis says her neighbors send complaints in 'all day long' as head of HOA, admits they have no gratitude.

HEAT WAVE - Jewel sends fans in a frenzy with stunning bikini snaps as they ask singer if she drank 'youth serum.'

Jewel standing in front of the ocean in an animal-print bikini in Barbuda in December 2025.

Jewel posted a few bikini photos from her vacation in Barbuda. (Jewel Instagram)

SHAME GAME OVER - Julia Roberts and Sean Penn weigh in on cancel culture, says shame is 'underrated' these days.

MUSIC LEGEND GONE - Country singer Raul Malo dead at 60.

BURNING FOR YOU - Ed Burns credits 'two-week rule' with wife Christy Turlington for keeping their 22-year marriage strong.

Actors Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson at "The Naked Gun" premiere

Pamela Anderson spoke out about the rumors of her relationship with Liam Neeson. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

HEARTS EXPOSED - Pamela Anderson finally addresses long-standing rumors about her relationship with Liam Neeson.

A LIFE CUT SHORT - 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress Wenne Alton Davis dies at 60 after being hit by car in NYC.

Martha Stewart smiling

Martha Stewart opened up about her surprising end-of-life plans. (Getty Images)

DEFINING HER EXIT - Martha Stewart reveals unconventional end-of-life plan.

COUNTRY HEARTACHE - Country music duo shock fans as they announce 'heartbreaking' split after 15 years together.

