Alleged ‘Hollywood Ripper’ trial begins; Ashton Kutcher could be called to testify: report

The trial of a man charged with allegedly killing two women in their California homes -- including one woman who dated actor Ashton Kutcher -- began on Thursday in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Michael Gargiulo, 43, known as the “Hollywood Ripper” and who prosecutors called a “serial, psychosexual, thrill killer,” according to Fox 11, is accused of killing Maria Bruno, 32, in 2005, and Ashley Ellerin, 22, in 2001.

Ellerin was killed on a night that she was supposed to go on a date with Kutcher to a post-Grammy-Award party, the outlet reported.

Kutcher reportedly went to Ellerin’s home at around 10:45 p.m. PST on Feb. 21, 2001, 48 Hours reported in 2012.

When she didn’t answer the door, the young actor reportedly looked in the window and saw what he thought was wine spilled on the carpet, but was actually Ellerin’s blood.

She was found by her roommate the next morning.

Kutcher has been named as a potential witness and could be called to testify in court, sources told Fox 11.

Gargiulo has also been charged with attempting to kill another woman during a robbery at her home in Santa Monica in 2008.

The air conditioning repairman pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time, The Associated Press reported. Gargiulo's attorney, Anthony Salerno, said then that Gargiulo was “adamant he was not involved.”

The trial, which began with opening arguments on Thursday, is expected to take six months.

Gargiulo also faces a separate murder charge in Illinois for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old woman to death in 1993.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.