Ashley Judd sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein dismissed

Associated Press
Harvey Weinstein asked a judge throw out a lawsuit from Ashley Judd. (AP)

A federal judge has reportedly dismissed part of Ashley Judd's lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein.

Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of United States District Court in Los Angeles ruled Wednesday that the actress' sexual harassment claim does not fall within the scope of a California statute. But he said Judd may go proceed to trial with separate allegations against Weinstein of defamation and economic interference, according to reports in the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times.

Judd says that after she rejected Weinstein's sexual advances two decades ago, he defamed her to "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, hurting her career.

Weinstein, 66, also faces criminal prosecution in New York City and is the target of other criminal investigations.

The former movie mogul has denied engaging in nonconsensual sexual activity.