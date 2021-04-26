Ashley Judd says ‘the knee is coming along’ after shattering her leg in Africa: ‘I am getting back up’

Ashely Judd has shared a new update on her recovery after shattering her leg earlier this year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday where she detailed her rehabilitation.

"I am getting back up," the 53-year-old captioned the series of images. "I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds)."

The star also included a video of herself attempting to bend her knee.

"With the kind of injury I (& many others) have, we speak of degrees," Judd explained. "In the video, 109 degrees was an outrageous dream, & trying to reach it was agony."

"I did 60 of those heel slides a day," she continued. "I sobbed through them. I made it because of the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends. Yesterday, I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees. I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture. My feet can rest almost parallel."

Judd included images of her scars, as well as a selfie holding the Lonely Planet guide "Trekking in the Patagonian Andes" by Carolyn McCarthy.

"The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing," Judd wrote. "The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister’s medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot). Come June, I will walk with a brace and cane."

Back in February, Judd broke her leg in four places while researching the Bonobos, an endangered ape species. At one point, the "Double Jeopardy" actress said her leg "had no pulse."

Yahoo! Entertainment previously reported that the "Double Jeopardy" actress travels to the Congo about twice a year because her "life partner" runs a research camp there. In the U.S., she's known for backcountry camping.

Judd said she’s still determined to embark on her travels again.

"But look out, Patagonia, because when that nerve heals, you’ll be seeing me," she wrote. "My Partner gave me that book for my recent birthday. I believe. Just as that little endangered bonobo knows that she’ll be seeing me back in the Congolese rain forest soon."