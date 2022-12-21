Ashley Graham fires back after being told she's taking body positivity 'too far'

Model Ashley Graham took to Twitter to hit back at people saying she took "body positivity" "too far."

Graham, 35, shared a photo of herself Monday showing off a backless, strappy metallic dress. The model wore her hair in a spiky updo with her bangs framing her face.

"Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking ‘fat positivity’ too far," she captioned the photo. "I’ll start."

Graham was seemingly responding to a Twitter user who shared different photos of the model in the same dress in a since-deleted tweet, according to the "Today" show.

Before being deleted, the tweet reportedly read, "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has not been one to shy away from showing off her body. Graham gave birth to twin boys in January 2022 and posed nude while pregnant and after giving birth.

"My body has changed so much," she told People magazine in May. "I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it's been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again."

Graham has long been an advocate of the "body positivity" movement and used an ad posted to her Instagram to encourage other moms to embrace their bodies.

"Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never 'bounce back' and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form," Graham captioned the video.

"This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. As it is. In hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life."

Graham married Justin Ervin in 2010. The two have three children together.

