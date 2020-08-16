Ash Christian, actor and Emmy-winning producer, dead at 35

Emmy-winning producer Ash Christian has died at the age of 35.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing his representative, reports that he died in his sleep while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

No other details about his death were made immediately available.

Christian won a Daytime Emmy in 2014 for producing the short-format program "mI Promise."

His other notable production credits include "Fat Girls," "Hurricane Biana," "Little Sister" and "After Everything."

In addition to his work as a producer, Christian worked as an actor, having starred in "Fat Girls" and appearing in several popular television shows like "Ugly Betty," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife" and its spinoff "The Good Fight."

"Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime," said Christian's producing partner Anne Clements in a statement obtained by THR. "He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones."

The pair had a number of projects slated for release, including "Chick Fight" with Alec Baldwin and Malin Akerman, as well as "As Sick as They Made Us," starring Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen and Simon Helberg.

"With Ash, work was always fun. That's the effect he had on people. I will miss my good friend dearly, as I know so many others will as well. The world has lost a talented writer/director/producer, but most importantly, a great person who had so much more life to live," said Jordan Yale Levine, another producing partner, in a statement obtained by the outlet.

