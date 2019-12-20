A$AP Rocky sex tape surfaces, rapper denies claims he's bad in bed

A$AP Rocky is speaking out about his performance in the bedroom after a sex tape allegedly featuring him was leaked online.

The rapper, 31, defended his moves under the sheets after viewers of the sex tape slammed him for a "slow" performance.

In an X-rated tweet, Rocky joked that he was the "defense attorney" for his private part. He then claimed he's confident in his capabilities when it comes to pleasing partners.

"A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F----D HIM RATE HIM," the rapper wrote on behalf of his body part.

The sex tape was reportedly leaked to Pornhub on Wednesday. Fans went wild on Twitter, calling his moves downright humiliating.

"Asap rocky had no business embarrassing me like this," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user joked: "don't worry mamas, I'm no asap rocky, ill rock your world."

The "Praise the Lord" rapper has been linked to models Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Daniels and Daiane Sodre in recent years.

The sex tape drama comes on the heels of Rocky's recent return to Sweden for a performance following his assault conviction in August.

Rocky was arrested along with his two bodyguards and charged with assault after a 19-year-old man was hurt in a June 30 fight. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.

Rocky and his bodyguards were all convicted but received conditional sentences, sparing them prison time unless they commit similar offenses in the future.

