A$AP Rocky returning to Sweden to perform months after conviction

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
A$AP Rocky is set to perform in Sweden months after a street fight that led to his assault conviction in August. The rapper previously expressed interest in returning to the country to perform for inmates.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, will appear at Stockholm's Ericsson Globe arena Wednesday evening. Concert promoter Live Nation said last month that Rocky scheduled the show "after tremendous support from the Swedish fans."

Rocky was arrested along with his two bodyguards and charged with assault after a 19-year-old man was hurt in the June 30 fight. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.

A$AP ROCKY FAN THREATENED TO BLOW UP SWEDISH EMBASSY

Rocky and his bodyguards were all convicted but received conditional sentences, sparing them prison time unless they committed similar offenses in the future.

During his return to Stockholm this week, the rapper had wanted to entertain inmates at Kronoberg prison, the facility where he was held for weeks this summer.

But Sweden's prison board nixed the prison concert, citing logistical and security issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.