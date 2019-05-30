Arnold Schwarzenegger makes rapping debut in 'Pump It Up'

He acts, he governs, he raps?

"Terminator" star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has made his rapping debut on a new song called "Pump It Up" with fellow Austrian Andreas Gabalier.

The bodybuilder also appears in the music video where he pumps iron in the gym and rides a bike.

"Hey, I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully," Schwarzenegger raps. "Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be. Not what, but who — if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true."

Later in the motivational song, the 71-year-old star raps: "Break some rules, knock the wall, don’t be afraid to fail. You have to think outside the box, I say no pain no gain, I don’t want to hear it cannot be done, always give something back. My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I’ll be back."

Schwarzenegger made headlines last week when he was blindsided and dropkicked in the back while at the sporting event, Arnold Classic Africa, in South Africa.

In a video of the incident that emerged online, Schwarzenegger can be seen watching and videoing a jump-rope competition at the event at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

At one point, just as Schwarzenegger appears to hand someone the cell phone he was using to take video, a man appears behind him, jumps and kicks him in the back, sending Schwarzenegger out of the camera's view. The attacker then falls to the floor and is promptly taken away by security personnel.

The video also shows Schwarzenegger, who appears to be unharmed, leaving the convention center. He later said he would not press charges.