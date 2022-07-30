Arnold Schwarzenegger 75th birthday: Actor pays tribute to his late mother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is honoring his late mother ahead of his birthday.

Schwarzenegger, who turned 75 on Saturday, took to Twitter on Friday to share several pictures with his mother, Aurelia Jadrny. She died in 1998.

"Today my mother, Aurelia, would have been 100," the "Terminator" star wrote. "She was the best mother you can imagine and I’ll always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won’t call myself self-made."

He continued: "She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you!"

Aurelia died while visiting her late husband, Gustav, in her native country of Austria in 1998. At his gravesite, Aurelia suffered from a heart attack and collapsed. She was flown to a nearby hospital, but ultimately passed away.

As the ex-California governor honors his mother, his daughter Katherine honors his milestone birthday. Katherine, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared an image with her father from her childhood.

She wrote: "Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much! You’re the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives! Happy happy!!"

Katherine is married to "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Chris Pratt. In February, Schwarzenegger gushed over his son-in-law and called him a "fantastic guy."

"It’s the easiest thing to be a grandfather," he shared on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog," the actor shared. "And after two hours, they leave. It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

Schwarzenegger also praised Pratt, 42, calling him a "fantastic guy" and "a great son-in-law."

Pratt and Katherine welcomed their second baby girl together in late May.