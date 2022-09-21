Armie Hammer’s ex Elizabeth Chambers breaks silence, explains why she didn't appear in documentary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out about why she didn’t appear in the Discovery+ documentary series, "House of Hammer."

She says she was asked to participate, but tells E! News, "All that's mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them."

Chambers revealed, "I did not plan on seeing it, but … watched it with my support system around me. It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists."

Hammer and his family were the subject of the shocking docuseries released in the beginning of September.

"House of Hammer" was described as a special that "chronicles the deeply troubling accusations leveled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty."

ARMIE HAMMER’S EXES SPEAK OUT IN SHOCKING ‘HOUSE OF HAMMER’ DOC, CLAIM ACTOR SAID HE’S ‘100% A CANNIBAL’

Hammer’s estranged wife added that she "definitely was surprised" by the documentary, but "that's to be expected." She also noted that she will not allow her two kids to watch "House of Hammer" since "it’s not appropriate for them at this time."



Hammer and Chambers share two children, Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" in the court filing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In January 2021, multiple women accused Armie of sharing sexual fantasies with them, including some that involved cannibalism.

The first allegation came from the anonymous Instagram account, House of Effie. Unverified screenshots showed messages allegedly sent by Hammer to an unidentified woman detailing erotic acts and admitting the actor was "100% a cannibal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paige Lorenze, the actor's ex-girlfriend, claimed Hammer had a desire to smoke and eat her ribs, which was "definitely disturbing," she told Fox News Digital.

Chambers supports the women who spoke out, saying, "I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I'm not being here, like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.