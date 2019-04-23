Ariana Grande gets pelted with a lemon during Coachella set

Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance hit a sour note on Sunday when an audience member chucked a lemon at her while she was onstage.

The yellow fruit hit the “thank u, next” singer’s chest and bounced off while she and her backup dancers strutted the stage. Grande was in the middle of performing her song “Right There”/”Break Your Heart Right Back” for her second headlining set at the music festival in Indio, Calif.

“That’s ’cause one of ya’ll threw a lemon at me, s---,” she said to the crowd after the bizarre incident.

JUSTIN BIEBER JOINS ARIANA GRANDE AT COACHELLA FOR HIS FIRST PUBLIC PERFORMANCE IN 2 YEARS

Grande’s fans took to social media to slam the unidentified festival attendee for throwing the lemon at the singer.

“If you throw a lemon at Ariana Grande, you’re a piece of s---,” singer Finneas tweeted.

“ARIANA SWEETIE IM SO SORRY ABOUT THAT LEMON BUT... I CANT BELIEVE CHRIS AND I SAW THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US JSKSJW,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

A woman also tweeted, “Throwing a lemon at Ariana grande? How dare you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Grande seemed to turn the lemon into lemonade and didn’t let it phase her. The 25-year-old singer continued with her set and surprised fans by bringing out Justin Bieber for a surprise duet of “Sorry.”