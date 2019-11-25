Ariana Grande falls off stage during concert, laughs it off: 'Things were going too well'

Ariana Grande is laughing off the tumble she took during a concert on Sunday.

During a performance of “Bad Idea,” the 27-year-old strutted down the stage at the Amalie Arena in Tampa before losing her footing. She was ultimately saved by a properly-placed backup dancer, who lifted the pop star back onto the stage.

ARIANA GRANDE ROCKS 'TWILIGHT ZONE'-INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COSTUME

One Grande fan shared a video of the incident, writing, “SHE FELL ON BEAT I HAVE TEARS.”

Grande then responded to the tweet and made light of the incident, stating, “oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well.”

ARIANA GRANDE'S TOUR POSES A SLIGHT PROBLEM FOR MTV'S VMAS

Grande’s fall comes amid a potential cancellation of her tour after the “thank u, next” singer revealed that she fell ill with a bad sinus condition.

The 26-year-old said on her Instagram Story on Nov. 16 that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she said in a message to her fans. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.

“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” she added.