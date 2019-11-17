Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande
Published

Ariana Grande 'very sick,' may cancel tour dates

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Ariana Grande told her fans she is "very sick" due to a bad sinus condition that may force her to cancel upcoming shows on her world tour.

The 26-year-old said on her Instagram Story on Saturday that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

While she sounds OK, “I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she says in a message to her fans. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Grande says she plans to see a doctor soon.

She adds: “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”

