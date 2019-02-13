Lady Gaga defends Cardi B after Grammys backlash: 'Let's celebrate her fight'

Lady Gaga felt compelled to defend Cardi B after the rapper received harsh feedback about her history-making Grammys win on Sunday.

The 26-year-old rapper became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album for “Invasion of Privacy,' beating out the late Mac Miller's "Swimming" and leaving some fans — notably the rapper's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande — disappointed with the outcome.

After Cardi B's name was announced, Grande tweeted "trash" and "literal bulls---." The singer, who opted to skip the awards show this year, later clarified that her comments weren't intended to be an attack on Cardi B.

“Nothing to do w [Cardi B]. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry,” Grande followed up in a tweet, adding, “[Cardi B is] not at all [trash] and that’s not what i meant and u know that.”

Cardi B later honored Miller in a video, saying she was “sharing the Grammy” with the late rapper after reading an article that said his family was “rooting” for her to win.

“WE WON A F---IN GRAMMY,” she posted on Instagram with a screenshot of the article.

But that didn't stop internet trolls from slamming the "Bodak Yellow" singer for "stealing" the spotlight.

Cardi B eventually fired back at her haters in an emotional (and expletive-filled) Instagram video which has since been deleted.

“I’ve been taking a lot of s--- today. I’m seeing a lot of bulls--- today and I saw a lot of s--- last night, and I’m sick of this s---. I work hard for my motherf---ing album,” she shouted in a video, according to a clip posted by Music News Facts.

“I locked myself in the studio for three months, my n-----. Didn’t went to sleep in my bed sometimes for four days straight — pregnant!” she continued in the video before deleting her Instagram account altogether. “While everybody was harassing me like, ‘You’re not gonna do it, we know you pregnant, your career’s over…'”

The rapper has since remained silent on social media. Her last tweet was on Monday when the Grammys drama began to unfold.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga offered Cardi B her support — and encouraged others to do the same.

"It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave," Lady Gaga, who took home three golden statues, tweeted on Tuesday.

Lady Gaga's opinion on the matter seemed to resonate with people. It received nearly 190,000 likes and nearly 30,000 retweets as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.