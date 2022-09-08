Apologies and accountability: Why Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is at a deadlock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This week marks the first time in over two years that Prince Harry and Prince William are living in proximity of each other - 150 yards from each other, to be exact.

This week, Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are temporarily back at their former English residence while they attend the One Young World summit for a five-day work trip. Meanwhile, William and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, have recently relocated to their Windsor home. This marks the first time the estranged brothers have lived near one another since 2019.

Over the last two years, the brother's relationship has endured its share of drama.

"There’s a laughable effort to suggest [Harry and Meghan] have been shunned," a source told Omid Scobie, author of the book "Finding Freedom", adding that the Sussexes kept their work-focused itinerary as tight as possible so not to be away from their children for too long. "The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges."

Another source told Scobie, "Looking at [the coverage], you would be forgiven for thinking that certain family members have had a say in the matter. They have not."

The brothers' relationship has now come to a complete standstill. As Scobie puts it, it comes down to Prince Harry wanting accountability and Prince William wanting an apology.

"People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement," another source told Scobie. "What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the center of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack."

At the same time, Prince William is "still waiting" for an apology from Harry for "making details of private family matters public," the same source added. "When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago."

In August, a spokesperson for the Sussexes announced that they "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September."

Earlier this week, Markle gave her first address since stepping down as a senior royal at the One Young World summit in Manchester on Monday as a keynote speaker.

The former actress explained, "I doubted myself and I wondered, wondered if I was good enough to even be there."