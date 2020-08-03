'Wheeler Dealers' star is taking a break from social media

Ant Anstead is taking a breather and stepping away from social media for a bit.

The 41-year-old reality TV host made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday, pairing it with a video of his wife Christina Anstead, who he married in who married Christina Anstead in 2018, as she walked down a boardwalk while he wishes her a "Happy Anniversary."

"I say, 'Happy anniversary' to the Wifey EVERY SINGLE SUNDAY! Drives her crazy," Anstead wrote.

But that was before he wrote what was really on his mind.

"The world is crazy right now. And for all the good things social media has it also carries a toxic element," he continued. "I have blocked over 100 people in the last few days. Humans are lashing out. And it saddens me!"

The "Wheeler Dealers" star then said he's taking "a little break" from social media and plans to use his extra time "to pamper the wife, annoy the kids, eat a vast about of carbs and watch movies that were made in the 1980s."

The post follows Anstead showing his support for Christina Arnstead's ex-husband, F"Flip Flop star Tarek El Moussa, who became engaged to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young last month.

Meanwhile, when HGTV announced the stars' engagement, Anstead commented: "Congratulations you two!! (What took you so long .... )."

The comment seemed to irk a fan, who responded: "Why don’t the four of you all go on a date together? Weird[est] relationship ever."

"Err ... no thank you x," Anstead replied.

To set his social media break in stone, Anstead shared one last post on Sunday: A picture of a sign reading "Back soon."

In his farewell post featuring his wife on the boardwalk: "Be kind to each other and seeya [sic] soon."