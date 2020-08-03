Christina Anstead reacts to Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young's engagement: 'Couldn't be happier for them'

Christina Anstead spoke out about her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s engagement to Heather Rae Young.

The mom-of-three and El Moussa, 38, co-parent two children and are still working together on their HGTV series “Flip or Flop” despite their divorce.

Anstead, 37, who is happily married to “Wheeler Dealers” star Ant Anstead, had nothing but positive support for El Moussa, 38.

"Of course! And I couldn't be happier for them," Anstead told E! News on Monday. "They're very happy."

Anstead and El Moussa got married in 2009 and got divorced in 2017.

The “Christina on the Coast” star remarried in 2018 and welcomed a third child with Ant, 41, in 2019.

Last month, El Moussa and Young, 32, announced their engagement on Instagram.

“You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy,” the “Flipping 101” star wrote on Instagram. “You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

El Moussa continued: “The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same.”

“The future Mrs. Heather Rae El Moussa!!! 💍❤️This was the best day of my life!!” Rae wrote. “He kept everything a secret from me. I knew he had little surprises throughout the weekend, but I thought he was just being extra romantic for our one year. Little did I know he had been planning to propose.”

She concluded: “I can’t wait to marry you.”