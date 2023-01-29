Annie Wersching, 'Bosch,' '24' and 'Runaways' actress, dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in the television dramas "Bosch," "Timeless" and "24," has died at 45, Fox News Digital confirms.

According to Wersching's rep, the actress passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Her husband, Stephen Full, shared a statement remembering his wife.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full wrote. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."

His statement continued, "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…'"

Wersching is also known for her portrayal of the mother of Karolina, the superhero in Marvel's "Runaways."

More recently, she voiced a character in the videogame "The Last of Us," which has been adapted into a television show by HBO.

The actress also appeared as the Borg queen in "Star Trek: Picard" season 2.

A GoFundMe account was launched on behalf of her family: "Everyone loved Annie. Everyone. But however much we loved her, she loved her boys more. Let's help take care of them for her," the website reads.

Wersching is survived by her husband and their children: Freddie, 12, Ozzie and Archie, 4.