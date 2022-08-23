Anne Heche cremated, laid to rest in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery nearly two weeks after she was declared brain-dead at a Los Angeles-area hospital from injuries suffered in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5. She was 53 years old.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Heche's son, Homer Laffoon, said he and his brother, Atlas Tupper, "are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it's beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers."

The cemetery has in recent years become a cultural hub for film screenings, musical performances and festivals.

Her death was ruled an accident last week, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Laffoon went to see the band My Morning Jacket there after his mother’s death, with tickets bought before she died. He loved the vibrancy of the location and took it as a sign that her grave should be there.

"Hollywood Forever is a living place," Laffoon's statement said. "She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

A small private memorial will be held once Heche's headstone is etched.

Founded in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, the cemetery is home to the graves and tombs of actors including Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks, and of musicians including Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone.

Heche's spot in the mausoleum in the cemetery's Garden of Legends is near that of Mickey Rooney, and faces a lake where Burt Reynolds' remains were recently relocated.

The late actress died of "inhalation and thermal injuries," and the manner of death was listed as an "accident," per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The report also listed a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" under "other significant conditions."

Only one of five manners of death can be listed on a coroner's report: homicide, suicide, natural, accident or undetermined.

California state law requires the medical examiner-coroner to investigate all sudden deaths related to suicide, homicide or accident, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In overhead video captured from the Aug. 5 scene moments after the collision, Heche was wheeled out from the burning home on a stretcher by firefighters with a white protective sheet covering her body, but she abruptly sat up before reaching the emergency medical vehicle.

Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury" and remained "in a coma" under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation.

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs , and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," her representative confirmed at the time.

Heche was "peacefully taken off life support" on Sunday, Aug. 14, after being declared brain-dead two days earlier.

LAPD dismissed the investigation into the car crash following her death.

Heche found small-screen success on soap operas in the ‘80s and portrayed twins on "Another World," which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards.

She rose to fame in the late ‘90s for her starring roles alongside Johnny Depp in "Donnie Brasco," with Harrison Ford in "Six Days, Seven Nights" and in Gus Van Sant’s remake of "Psycho."

