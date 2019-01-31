Anne Hathaway discusses battling anxiety and insecurity early in her career: 'I did everything so wrong'

Anne Hathaway is settling into herself and fame. However, in a recent interview, the star explained that it was a long road of battling insecurities and anxiety that led her to where she is now.

The 36-year-old “Serenity” star sat down for an interview for a cover story in People where she opened up about how she used to be early on in her career.

“I did everything so wrong for so long,” she said.

“I’m not big on looking back,” she continued. “But I remember 10 years ago being so scared going into the whole awards season and doing what I thought I was supposed to do, so I barely ate anything at Christmas…I thought movie stars had to have a certain body. I was just smoking, just smoking my nerves away and wasn’t nourishing myself.”

The star recently posted an image on her Instagram that echoed these sentiments. The star posted a side-by-side photo of herself at the Golden Globes for the 10-Year challenge.

“Wow. Check out 2009 me trying so hard not to do anything wrong. Check out 2019 me doing what feels right,” she wrote at the time.

She tells People that she finally learned self-care, which has helped her grow into herself and feel more comfortable with her career and fame.

“I just figured out how to say thank you to life by taking care of myself,” she says. “By not apologizing for taking up space, which is not something I knew how to do 10 years ago.”

As for her critics, the star believes and even appreciates when negativity has “intelligence behind it.” However, her real gripe comes when negativity is lazy.

“If you’re going to take someone down, have a point of view! Be witty, maybe pun a little!”