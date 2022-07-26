Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn, and father Larry Birkhead pose with Janet Jackson backstage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dannielynn and father Larry Birkhead enjoyed some quality time this weekend.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, 15, and Larry attended Janet Jackson’s concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the pair even enjoyed time backstage with Jackson.

"Heading out to Dannielynn's second Janet Jackson concert (my millionth) in Cincinnati as we sit here arguing which one of us is the bigger Janet fan," Larry wrote on Instagram.

He continued: "It's going to be 'Nasty' outside in the 100 degrees weather, but we are looking forward to it."

Following the concert, Larry shared on Instagram that Jackson "killed" her performance.

"After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the Cincinnati Music Festival we got to hang with Janet Jackson. She killed it, managed to include all of her hits, sing and dance in the heat and still find time for two of her fans," his caption began. "A great weekend. How cute is Janet?"

Dannielynn and Larry have recently spent time with the "Escapade" singer. In May, Dannielynn wore the exact dress that belonged to Jackson in 2003 at the Barnstable-Brown Gala.

"Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!" Larry captioned photos of the two on Instagram.

Larry added a photo of the late Smith, who passed away in 2007, at the end of the post and noted in the caption that Dannielynn looked just like the model.

"Saw this pic of Anna and thought Dannielynn looked like her twin!" he wrote.

Larry and Dannielynn attend the Kentucky Derby each year. The photographer also shared photos of their night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala.

"What a night! Dannielynn got to meet @janetjackson at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, while wearing Janet’s outfit that she wore to the same party in 2003," Larry captioned photos from the event. "Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit. She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us."

Shortly after Smith’s death, Birkhead was faced with a very public custody battle where he had to prove Dannielynn was indeed his child. Smith’s former lawyer, Howard K. Stern, had been listed as Dannielynn’s father on the birth certificate and had been fighting for custody, the New York Times reported. Frederic van Anhalt, the husband of actress Zsa Zsa Gabor , had also claimed he was Dannielynn’s father.

"My relationship with Anna sometimes was portrayed as I got lucky in the DNA lottery from a one-night stand," Birkhead previously told Fox News Digital. "And my relationship with her was actually two years plus, and we covered a lot of territory in that. There [were] a lot of ups and downs."

Birkhead first met Smith briefly in 2003 for the Kentucky Derby festivities in his home state. However, it wasn’t until 2004 — after Smith’s dramatic weight loss transformation — that the pair bonded in private.

