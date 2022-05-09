Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up during Kentucky Derby appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is all grown up.

Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, was spotted over the weekend with dad Larry Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby.

"Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!" Larry captioned photos of the two on Instagram.

Larry added a photo of the late Smith, who passed away in 2007, at the end of the post and noted in the caption that Dannielynn looked just like the model.

ANNA NICOLE SMITH'S EX LARRY BIRKHEAD REMEMBERS STAR 15 YEARS AFTER HER DEATH: ‘YOUR LOVE IS STILL ALIVE’

"Saw this pic of Anna and thought Dannielynn looked like her twin!" he wrote.

Larry and Dannielynn attend the Kentucky Derby each year. The photographer also shared photos of their night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala.

Dannielynn wore Janet Jackson's ensemble worn to the same gala in 2003.

"What a night! Dannielynn got to meet @janetjackson at the Barnstable-Brown Gala, while wearing Janet’s outfit that she wore to the same party in 2003," Larry captioned photos from the event. "Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit. She made Dannielynn so happy and even graciously posed for a photo with us."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shortly after Smith’s death, Birkhead was faced with a very public custody battle where he had to prove Dannielynn was indeed his child. Smith’s former lawyer, Howard K. Stern, had been listed as Dannielynn’s father on the birth certificate and had been fighting for custody, the New York Times reported. Frederic van Anhalt, the husband of actress Zsa Zsa Gabor , had also claimed he was Dannielynn’s father.

"My relationship with Anna sometimes was portrayed as I got lucky in the DNA lottery from a one night stand," Birkhead previously told Fox News Digital. "And my relationship with her was actually two years plus and we covered a lot of territory in that. There [were] a lot of ups and downs."

Birkhead first met Smith briefly in 2003 for the Kentucky Derby festivities in his home state. However, it wasn’t until 2004 – after Smith’s dramatic weight loss transformation – that the pair bonded in private.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I couldn’t tell anybody that we were dating," Birkhead explained. "It actually worked against me after she passed [when] I was still trying to prove paternity, even though I knew I was the father and Anna knew I was the father… but to the world, it was a mystery… I couldn’t talk about our relationship and there [weren’t] a lot of pictures of us and footage of us as a couple. She was supposed to be this kind of available sex goddess. That was her persona that she was supposed to be available and the object of everyone’s desire. It worked against me in so many ways."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.