Anna Kendrick responds to NHL player's flirtatious Christmas tweet

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky once said, "You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take." It seems a current NHL player has listened carefully.

On Christmas Day, New York Islanders player Anthony Beauvillier sent a social media hello to actress and singer Anna Kendrick -- and two days later she replied to the flirtatious tweet, not to mention the prompting of many third parties, such as Islanders teammates and fans.

Many did their best to make Beauvillier seem like a worthy prospective beau.

“These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days,” Kendrick, the 34-year-old star of “A Simple Favor” commented after Beauvillier, a 22-year-old forward, sent out his “Hi @AnnaKendrick47” tweet.

“Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism,” Kendrick added.

Among the messages that may have convinced Kendrick to respond:

“Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day,” former Islander Bruno Gervais embellished about Beauvillier.

“Dude. You donated all 5 of your kidneys to everyone of my children. Thank you! Thank you! Just in case they need a spare. So generous,” podcaster Dave Wheeler posted.

“Hi Beau, Just wanted to say thank you again for passing on that film role and surgesting me! Massively appreciate your heart!” actor Matthew Postlethwaite joked.

Another hockey fan claimed he had legitimate evidence of Beauvillier's good heart.

Other commenters suggested Beauvillier had saved their grandmother from a coyote, paid their library book fines and kept their parents' marriage together.

It was too soon to know if Kendrick planned to go on a date with Beauvillier but some fans noted that several female celebrities seem to be happy with NHL boyfriends or husbands, including Carrie Underwood (retired NHL player Mike Fisher), Lindsey Vonn (P.K. Subban), Julianne Hough (Brooks Laich) and Elisha Cuthbert (Dion Phaneuf).