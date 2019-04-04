Angelina Jolie won’t say where son Maddox, 17, will attend college this fall

Angelina Jolie’s eldest son may be soon flying the coop, but the actress won’t reveal where the 17-year-old is slated to attend college in the fall.

Speaking to People, Jolie said she is “nothing but proud” of her son Maddox, whom she and ex-husband Brad Pitt adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia when he was a baby.

“I look forward to all he will do,” she added.

Though it’s not clear where Maddox will go to school, the mom and son duo visited universities in South Korea in November, People reports, noting the two were also spotted touring New York University (NYU) in February.

Jolie’s coyness is a stark contrast from Kimora Lee Simmons’ announcement last week that her 16-year-old daughter Aoki was accepted to Harvard University.

In an Instagram video and Stories, Simmons shared videos of her daughter — who she shares with ex-husband Russell Simmons — reading her acceptance letter. The mom of four said she was elated by the news that her child got into the Ivy League school.

"I'm still crying and beaming ... but I'm so excited that Aoki got into Harvard. This has been a ride for me ... Quite honestly, she really did it on her own merit, and we're really so proud because Aoki really can't row or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area," quipped Simmons in an Instagram Story, appearing to take a jab at actress Lori Loughlin and others who were allegedly involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

In the background of the viral video, Aoki can be heard agreeing, "I can't row!"

"I'm just so proud that you did it on your own, Aoki, and I'm crying," Simmons replied.

The admissions scheme involved wealthy families allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a place for their children at some of the nation’s most prestigious universities such as Yale, the University of Southern California (USC) and Georgetown, among others.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and her older sister Isabella, designated as recruits for the USC crew team despite the fact that neither participated in the sport.

