Kimora Lee Simmons takes jab at Lori Loughlin while revealing teen's Harvard acceptance

While showering her 16-year-old with praises for getting into Harvard University this week, Kimora Lee Simmons couldn't help but throw some shade at Lori Loughlin and others allegedly involved in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

In an Instagram video and Stories posted late Thursday, Simmons shared videos of her daughter Aoki — who she shares with ex-husband Russell Simmons — reading her acceptance letter. The mom of four said she was elated by the news that her child got into the Ivy League school.

"I'm still crying and beaming ... but I'm so excited that Aoki got into Harvard. This has been a ride for me ... Quite honestly, she really did it on her own merit, and we're really so proud because Aoki really can't row or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area," quipped Simmons in an Instagram Story, alluding to Loughlin's purported role in the admissions scam.

Loughlin, 54, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of forking over $500,000 to ensure their two daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, would get accepted into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits — despite allegedly never having actually participated in the sport. They were both indicted in the case and were each released on $1 million bond earlier this month.

In the background, Aoki can be heard agreeing, "I can't row!"

"I'm just so proud that you did it on your own, Aoki, and I'm crying," Simmons replied.

The 43-year-old posted one of the Instagram Story clips to her page, garnering nearly 400,000 views as of Friday morning.

"She’s on her way to #Harvard!! We are sooo super proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!! Enjoy the journey!" Simmons captioned the video. "We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I’m one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc! Woooo! #BeautyAndBrains!"

Hundreds of fans commented on the post, congratulating Aoki for her great accomplishment.

"Congrats!!! What an accomplishment!!!!" one Instagram user exclaimed.

"Yay! I know you didn’t pay to get in either," another added, poking fun at the 50 people — including more than 30 parents and nine coaches — who were charged in the alleged college bribery scheme.

"Congrats!!! This is how you get accepted to an Ivy League institution!! Hardwork, dedication and an amazing support team!!!" a third exclaimed.

Aoki will be in Harvard's Class of 2023, Simmons said.