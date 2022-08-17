Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Angelina Jolie
Published

Angelina Jolie gives sneak peek at new film 'Without Blood,' talks working with sons Pax, Maddox

Jolie is directing the film, which stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie got candid about working with her sons on the new film "Without Blood."

"We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural," Jolie said in a new interview with People magazine.

Two of the "Salt" actress’s sons, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, worked in the assistant director department on the Italian movie set. The department serves as a liaison between the film’s director and the other departments of a movie, according to People. 

However, this isn’t the first movie the family has collaborated on. 

ANGELINA JOLIE GETS EMOTIONAL WHILE DROPPING DAUGHTER ZAHARA OFF AT COLLEGE: ‘I’M GOING TO START CRYING’

In 2017, Pax gave his mother a hand in the film "First They Killed My Father." His role was to shoot stills for the movie. 

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie got candid about working with her sons on the new film "Without Blood."

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie got candid about working with her sons on the new film "Without Blood." (Getty Images)

For Jolie’s new film "Without Blood," which she’s directing, the actress said her son has "worked hard" on set, as Pax’s job was focused on capturing behind-the-scenes footage.

"Without Blood" is based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Alessandro Barrico. Jolie explained what the book meant to her and why she decided to direct a film about it. 

"Salt" actress Angelina Jolie says her sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, worked with her on the Italian movie set of "Without Blood."

"Salt" actress Angelina Jolie says her sons Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, worked with her on the Italian movie set of "Without Blood." (Getty Images)

"The book had an impact on me, as it has so many other people," she said. "It carries themes and questions important to discuss."

Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir star in the film, and Jolie described both of their performances as "incredible."

"Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away," she said.

Angelina Jolie is directing the film "Without Blood," based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Alessandro Barrico.

Angelina Jolie is directing the film "Without Blood," based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Alessandro Barrico. (Getty Images)

Jolie and Hayek previously worked together on the 2021 Marvel movie "The Eternals," and she said her co-star was "so raw and so authentic…mesmerizing."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hayek shared similar praise to the media outlet earlier this summer, declaring Jolie was "probably the best director I’ve ever worked with."

"It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]...she was shockingly good," Hayek said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jolie shares four other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. They did not work on the film "Without Blood."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending