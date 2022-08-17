Angelina Jolie gives sneak peek at new film 'Without Blood,' talks working with sons Pax, Maddox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie got candid about working with her sons on the new film "Without Blood."

"We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural," Jolie said in a new interview with People magazine.

Two of the "Salt" actress’s sons, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, worked in the assistant director department on the Italian movie set. The department serves as a liaison between the film’s director and the other departments of a movie, according to People.

However, this isn’t the first movie the family has collaborated on.

In 2017, Pax gave his mother a hand in the film "First They Killed My Father." His role was to shoot stills for the movie.

For Jolie’s new film "Without Blood," which she’s directing, the actress said her son has "worked hard" on set, as Pax’s job was focused on capturing behind-the-scenes footage.

"Without Blood" is based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Alessandro Barrico. Jolie explained what the book meant to her and why she decided to direct a film about it.

"The book had an impact on me, as it has so many other people," she said. "It carries themes and questions important to discuss."

Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir star in the film, and Jolie described both of their performances as "incredible."

"Salma and Demián are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away," she said.

Jolie and Hayek previously worked together on the 2021 Marvel movie "The Eternals," and she said her co-star was "so raw and so authentic…mesmerizing."

Hayek shared similar praise to the media outlet earlier this summer, declaring Jolie was "probably the best director I’ve ever worked with."



"It was a tough film to do. And then somehow, it was a joy to suffer so much [because]...she was shockingly good," Hayek said.

Jolie shares four other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. They did not work on the film "Without Blood."