Angelina Jolie gets emotional while dropping daughter Zahara off at college: ‘I’m going to start crying’

"Maleficent" star Angelina Jolie is a proud parent to daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie, 47, dropped off her 17-year-old daughter at Spelman College Wednesday after helping her move in.

Spelman’s vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the new student and an emotional Jolie.

In the first photo Holloman posted, the "Eternals" star is seen posing with Dr. Helene Gayle, president of the college.

Jolie -- in all-black outfit, sandals and a black face mask – is pictured standing next to Dr. Gayle, who is wearing a Spelman shirt.

The next post displays a video of Jolie shaking hands with a Spelman staff member and getting ready to pose for a photo with Dr. Gayle.

When Jolie was asked how she felt about her daughter going to college and being a "Spelman mom," she responded with, "I’m going to start crying if I talk about today. I haven’t started crying yet so…hopefully, I can hold it together."

Dr. Gayle joked with Jolie saying that she will have "plenty of time" to be emotional at other Spelman events, teasing that the functions are set up to "purposely…induce" emotions and "…bring it all out."

Jolie added that she can hopefully "hold it together," and expressed she felt "so excited" to be a Spelman mom.

The last photo showed Jolie with her daughter and the vice president in what appeared to be a dorm room. Holloman captioned the overall post: "Welcome to campus…Zahara c’2026!!"

In July, the Oscar-winning actress first shared a sweet photo of her daughter on Instagram with a caption that read: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

The post was followed by the hashtags, "#spelman, #spelmancollege, #spelmansisters, and #HBCU"

Jolie shares five other children with actor Brad Pitt -- Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Jolie and Pitt's divorce was finalized in 2019.