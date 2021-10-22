Andy Cohen nearly punched by a ‘Real Housewives’ hubby: ‘He had a gun’

Andy Cohen’s "Real Housewives" gig isn’t always peachy.

In fact, the Bravo big shot was nearly knocked out by "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s hulking husband, Kroy Biermann.

"I just remember Kroy yelling at me in the bathroom after the reunion," said Cohen in the new "Housewives" tell-all "Not All Diamonds and Rosé," which was released Tuesday.

In the cheeky tome, the 53-year-old "Watch What Happens Live" lead recalled almost getting clobbered by Kroy, 36, while hosting the "RHOA" Season 10 reunion in 2018 — which would be Kim’s final appearance on the franchise.

"It was the only time during the whole run where I ever felt like I was going to get punched," Cohen continued.

JON STEWEART SAYS DAVE CHAPPELLE NETFLIX CONTROVERSY A RESULT OF ‘MISCOMMUNICATION,’ COMIC ‘NOT A HURTFUL GUY’

He noted that Biermann had also brought his gun to the reunion’s set, which was filmed in Georgia, an open carry state.

But moments before his and Biermann’s bathroom brawl, Kim joined her castmates on the reunion couch to defend herself and her oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, 24, who shared a video of "roaches" crawling around series co-star Nene Leakes’ bathroom.

During the season, Kim was also caught telling fellow series star Shereé Whitfield that there were "…a bunch of cockroaches in [Nene’s] bathroom," while showing the 51-year-old the video evidence on her phone. She also penned a scathing post in which she deemed Nene "sick" and "disgusting" and claimed the 53-year-old lived in a "roach nest."

But, when taken to task by Cohen and the other Housewives — all of whom are African American — for the demeaning and culturally insensitive shade during the reunion, Kim, the only white cast member, denied that her roach-nest rant was racially charged.

"You’re reaching. Reaching," said the mother of six, insisting her words were not meant to characterize Nene as an impoverished black woman living in the government-funded housing projects.

BLAKE LIVELY SLAMS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AFTER IT SHARED ‘DISTIBURING’ PHOTO OF HER AND RYAN REYNOLDS' DAUGHTER

"Don’t try it," Kim added. "It has nothing to do with the projects or none of that s–t. A roach is a roach."

Despite her rebuttals, Cohen and the other women continued holding her feet to the fire on the matter, along with other questionable comments she made throughout the season.

And her hubby wasn’t happy about it.

Cohen told "Housewives" tell-all writer Dave Quinn that after the show, an incensed Biermann confronted him in the privy, saying "I didn’t protect Kim enough, or focus on enough positive things that had happened to her that season on the show."

And Cohen candidly reminded the 6-foot-3, 260-pound former NFL linebacker that his wife didn’t give him enough good stuff to work into the conversation.

"I sheepishly said, ‘Well, there was really nothing positive to focus on,’" noted the reality TV head honcho — a comment he almost immediately regretted.

"I thought, ‘This is it, dude, there are so many Housewives and husbands who are tired of your shady s–t and you’re about to get your reckoning,’" Cohen remembered thinking in the moment, fully expecting Biermann to slug him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But he didn’t. And for that, Cohen was thankful.

The Bravo VIP was even more grateful to learn that production had previously instructed Biermann to leave his firearm outside the reunion’s filming space.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.