Departed
Published

Andrea Evans, 'One Life to Live' star, dead at 66

Evans, who famously took on the role of Tina Lord on the soap opera, died after a battle with breast cancer

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Andrea Evans, an actress on "One Life to Live", "Passions" and "The Bold and The Beautiful," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. She was 66. 

The soap opera star died at her Pasadena, California, home after a battle with breast cancer, said Evans' former manager, Don Carroll. 

"Andrea kept a close circle of friends and if you were in her orbit she treated you like family," Carroll said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "People often think she must be very like the characters she played on television. In reality, her greatest days were spent with no makeup, her hair in pigtails, and a ballcap on her head at Disneyland with her daughter Kylie."

Andrea Evans

"One Life to Live" actress Andrea Evans has died at 66. (Getty Images)

Nick Leicht, Evans' current manager, also confirmed the news to USA Today, adding, "She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with."

Evans was a household name after she first portrayed Tina Lord on the ABC daytime drama "One Life to Live" from 1979-81. She reprised her role in 1985, and three years later, Evans was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Tina, the troubled teenager.

However, in the 1990s, Evans abruptly quit the show after a stalker accosted her.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a stalker confronted Evans in the lobby of a Manhattan studio, and she later received death threats, some written in blood.

Andrea Evans red carpet

Andrea Evans' last acting role was in "The Bay" from 2017-2020. She was pictured here in 2019. (Getty Images)

After stepping away from "One Life to Live," Evans kept her life largely out of the public eye. In 2008, she told People magazine that decision was because of her encounter with the stalker.

"It’s forever changed me," she told the outlet at the time. "There’s no way it could not."

That same year, she returned to the sitcom for a guest appearance as Tina. 

Andrea Evans in "One Life to Live"

Andrea Evans in "One Life to Live," 1980. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives)

Wayne Massey and Andrea Evans

"One Life to Live" costars Wayne Massey and Andrea Evans wed in 1981 before splitting in 1983. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives)

Aside from her role in "One Life to Live" and portraying Rebecca Hotchkiss on "Passions," Evans also played Patty Williams in "The Young and the Restless."

Her last acting credit was on the Prime series, "The Bay" from 2017-2020. 

Evans is survived by her husband, Stephen Rodriguez, who she married in 1998. The couple share daughter, Kylie. Prior to her marriage to Rodriguez, Evans wed her "One Life to Live" co-star, Wayne Massey, in 1981 before splitting in 1983.

