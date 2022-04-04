Amy Schumer uses Oscars cut joke about Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' shooting during comedy show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer used a cut Oscars joke about Alec Baldwin and the "Rust" shooting during a comedy set this weekend in Vegas.

Schumer ran through a handful of jokes that were too controversial for the Oscars ceremony at her April 2 comedy show at Las Vegas’ Mirage Theatre, according to Vanity Fair. Schumer co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

"I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me," she told the crowd.

The jokes included mention of Joe Rogan, James Franco and Baldwin's shooting, Vanity Fair reported.

"’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun," Schumer said. "I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone."

Baldwin has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit after a gun he was holding on the set of "Rust" discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor has claimed he did not pull the trigger of the gun and an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Schumer also addressed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars during the comedy set, referring to the actor as "Ali." The comedian was referencing Smith's performance as Muhammed Ali in the biopic about the boxer.

"I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up," Schumer quipped.

"And it was just a f--king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV."

Smith has since apologized and resigned from the Academy.