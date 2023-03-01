Amy Grant says she leaned on her faith after horrific bike accident: ‘It’s helped me not be afraid’

Amy Grant’s road to recovery is ongoing, but her faith is guiding her through.

In a new interview with "Today," the singer said of her faith, "It’s helped me not be afraid. And just to go however this turns out, I believe I’m held by love."

Grant fell from her bike back in July 2022 and was knocked unconscious for almost 15 minutes after she ran into a pothole. A representative for Grant told Fox News Digital that the singer was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The "Baby Baby" singer had to postpone her planned tour dates as she recovered.

In December, Fox News Digital spoke with Grant, who had recently made her return to the stage for a Christmas tour.

"Last week was my first time back on stage, and I can't think of a more gentle way to get back into the limelight than doing a Christmas concert with my dear friend Michael W. Smith," Grant said at the time.

"I was nervous that first day. I forgot lyrics to songs that I wrote. I'm just on a healing journey, but this time here. You know, love and kindness is also very healing, and I'm not kidding – I feel filled up from head to toe."

In addition to her faith, she also credits her husband, Vince Gill, with keeping her spirits up through her ordeals.

"He has just been so patient," Grant said. "Vince has a kind of way of grounding the space that we're in even without saying a word."

"I think early on I said, ‘What if I’m different, what if I'm not the same?' and he said, ‘Hey, every day we wake up a little different, and we love each other, and it’s good.'"

She added, "I feel like my old rascally self."

On "Today," Grant admitted she’s still struggling to remember her song lyrics and has used a teleprompter on stage.

Speaking on the immediate aftermath of the accident, she said, "I wrote this long book, in this spiral notebook, and I was just writing to remember. Writing, making sure I could remember everybody’s name in my family, which I couldn’t at first."

Recovering from the accident wasn’t the only hurdle Grant recently faced. She also had open-heart surgery in 2021, and she told the outlet she had a cyst in her throat removed this past January.

"Working with a vocalist, and she said, ‘What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back.’ And I said, ‘I know it’s like I’ve got an Adam’s apple, it keeps getting bigger.’ Unbeknownst to me, I had thyroglossal duct cyst," Grant said.

Despite the past few difficult years, Grant remains positive.

"To me it’s just been a great reminder that life is dynamic, people are dynamic," she said. "Nobody’s all good, nobody’s all bad. Circumstance is not all bad or all good. Even in the worst, awful worst trauma, beauty and goodness are still present."

Grant has resumed touring and is working on new music for the first time in 10 years. Her new single, "Trees We'll Never See," will be released March 24.

