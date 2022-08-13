Expand / Collapse search
Amy Grant postpones remaining fall tour dates as she continues recovery from bike fall

The 'Baby, Baby' singer was unconscious for 10 minutes after she crashed on her bicycle in July and suffered a concussion

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Amy Grant postponed her remaining tour dates on Friday as the singer continues to recover after falling from her bicycle in July. 

"Friends, we regretfully need to postpone Amy's previously scheduled tour dates in September and October due to Amy needing more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27, 2022," her team wrote in a statement. 

Grant had previously postponed her August shows immediately after the accident. 

All postponed dates will be rescheduled for February through April 2023, the statement said. 

FRANKLIN, TN - NOVEMBER 02:  Singer-songwriter Amy Grant performs during 'Best Buddies Unplugged' at Franklin Theatre on November 2, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee.  (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The "Baby, Bay" singer was unconscious for about 10 minutes after her fall after she went over a pothole. She was treated at a hospital for cuts and abrasions as well as a concussion. 

"Amy is getting stronger every day," Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke said in the statement. "Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates."

Amy Grant and Vince Gill perform at the Ryman Auditorium on December 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

She added, "Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you."

Amy Grant attends the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Her husband of 22 years, Vince Gill and their daughter Corrina sang Gill's song "When My Amy Prays" on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville a week ago in honor of Grant and Gill told the audience his wife is getting better every day, a Facebook post from Grant that shared video from the concert said. 

Corinna changed the lyrics to "when my mama prays." 

Gill told the audience he had not performed the song recently because of "her accident and everything she’s been going through." He added, "I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her."

Grant will resume touring in November for the Christmas Tour with Michael W. Smith and for the annual "Christmas At The Ryman" residency with Gill.

Fox News' Phillip Nieto contributed to this report. 

Trending