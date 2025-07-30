Tyra Banks, David Beckham, Jessica Biel stun fans with shock habits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyra Banks doesn't think there is ever a bad time to snack.

During a recent appearance on "Today with Jenna & Friends," the former Victoria's Secret model shared that she loves getting into bed with her mom and snacking on ice cream and popcorn. Host Jenna Bush Hager then admitted she "isn't into eating in bed" because she is "a little bit of a messy eater" and will get crumbs everywhere.

"I clean crumbs by eating them, because if you put it in the trash, I’m like, ‘You might get roaches or something.’ So just clean it up with your finger and eat it," Banks responded, adding "if it's not super perishable."

"Like popcorn? C’mon. That’s like astronaut food, it lasts forever. You just pick it up. I’m not joking."

The "America's Next Top Model" host isn't the only celebrity to admit to their stunning habits, with Martha Stewart sharing she's always wearing a bathing suit to Jessica Simpson confessing she brushes her teeth a few times per week.

Here are some of the most shocking habits celebrities have admitted to.

David Beckham

David Beckham has spoken about his need for everything to be organized on a number of occasions.

When speaking to a panel in Florida for the launch of his supplement brand, IM8, Beckham admitted to being so organized, "to the point where it’s quite tiring every single day," per Page Six. He later joked that his need for perfection "annoys" his wife and kids sometimes.

He initially spoke about his organizational habits in an episode of his four-part Netflix documentary, "Beckham."

"I’ve got this obsessive compulsive disorder where I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs," he explained in an episode. "I’ll put my Pepsi cans in the fridge and if there’s one too many then I’ll put it in another cupboard somewhere … everything has to be perfect."

Martha Stewart

Stewart made a surprising confession when speaking with Page Six in February 2024.

While speaking to the outlet, Steward admitted she likes to wear "bathing suits under my clothes" in case she gets the opportunity to go swimming.

"Bathing suits are my underwear," she explained. "I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha. But I love Skims. I think they serve a very good purpose – but I don’t wear those. I only wear Aerie bathing suits under my clothes."

She later joked that Kim Kardashian might be mad at her for saying that, before assuring herself, "No, she won’t be mad at me. She knows I don’t wear Skims."

Jessica Simpson

Simpson has unique habits when it comes to her oral hygiene.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in May 2010, the "Take My Breath Away" singer shared she only brushes her teeth "maybe three times a week."

"My teeth are so white, and I don't like them to feel too slippery, but I do use Listerine, and I do floss every day," she said on the show. "But I don't brush them every day. I'll use a shirt or something ... I know it's gross, but I always have fresh breath."

The singer admitted that her routine is "really weird" but maintained that she doesn't like brushing because it makes her teeth "too slippery" and she feels like her "lips are sliding all over the place."

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is all about multitasking.

In a January 2024 TikTok video, the "7th Heaven" star shared her best tips for eating in the shower, saying she wants to start "a shower-eating movement," believing it will "be a relief in so many ways."

"I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing. You wash your hair — keep the soap out — that's a big deal. It's pretty simple, guys. You can do this. I find it deeply satisfying," she said.

She continued: "The only tricky thing is that when you're chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water."

The actress confessed to snacking in the shower when she posted a now-deleted photo of an empty plate with utensils on it and a cup of coffee sitting on the ledge of her shower, captioning the post, "Yes. I eat in the shower. I admit it."

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has an eccentric taste when it comes to her food.

In a video shared by the BBC in February 2017, the "Maria" actress can be seen cooking up spiders and scorpions on a stove with her children while in Cambodia.

"I first had them when I was first in country," she said. "Crickets — you start with crickets. Crickets and a beer, and then you kind of move up to tarantulas."

She even gave her children tips on how to best prepare spiders, telling them "See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out." She then split a spider with her children and shared that the scorpion was "hard to chew." Her son, Knox, compared the bugs to "flavorless chips."

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton sent shockwaves through social media when she shared her "trick" when it comes to eating pizza.

In a May 2025 TikTok video, Hilton can be seen picking up a slice of pizza and dropping it upside down on top of a pizza box in order to get the excess grease off of it, telling viewers, "that's my trick," before picking it up and taking a bite.

"I'm full of #Sliving tips #ThatsHot," she captioned the post.

While some fans were impressed by her party trick, others were concerned about the idea of putting her food on a dirty pizza box.

"It was a brand new pizza box, so it wasn't from some random place," she says on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie "The Trainer" in June. "[The pizza box] was for the photo shoot." She stood by her trick, saying, "It is a good hack."