'American Pickers' co-stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are at odds: Here's what you need to know

"American Pickers" star Frank Fritz recently revealed he's had a falling out with his co-star Mike Wolfe.

Fritz's last appearance on the show was in a March 2020 episode. Wolfe has continued to appear on the TV series.

The popular History Channel reality series, which premiered in 2010, chronicles the adventures of the pickers as they travel across the country in hopes of finding and rescuing prized objects with stories deeply rooted in American history.

HOW IT STARTED

Apparently, the TV stars haven't talked to each other in two years, Fritz told The Sun in a recent interview. However, it's unclear exactly what caused the falling out between the two.

Fritz claimed he didn't actually leave the show during the interview.

"I didn't leave the show," he told the outlet. "I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came."

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR FRANK FRITZ HASN'T SPOKEN TO MIKE WOLFE IN TWO YEARS: ‘THAT’S JUST HOW IT IS'

WHAT'S BEEN SAID

Fritz hinted that it all began after Wolfe failed to reach out to him after his back surgery.

"I haven’t talked to Mike in two years," Fritz told The Sun. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is."

Fritz went on to point out that "American Pickers" is "titled" towards Wolfe "1,000 percent," but noted that it wasn't a problem for him.

"The show is titled towards him 1,000 percent," he claimed. "I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much. That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

However, the 55-year-old reality star claimed he was the fan-favorite over Wolfe.

"I’m not arrogant and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy," he explained. "The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend. That’s my guy. My guy buys a $150 sign, not an $8,000 sign."

"I’m more of the common man guy, I haven’t found a $100,000 vase or any Michelangelo stuff. I’ve never really had a big, big score like that. But all the small scores are the bread and butter and that’s my deal."

However, Wolfe, 57, told People magazine in a statement last month that he will miss his former co-host after a representative for the History Channel confirmed the departure.

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me," Wolfe’s statement read. "The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle) and I started back in 2009, like all of us, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Meanwhile, Fritz had told The Sun that it would be difficult to continue the show after not speaking to someone for two years.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think Mike wants to get his brother Robbie in there to replace me," Fritz claimed. "I don’t know why he’s behaving like that towards me. You couldn’t just stick two people in a van and get the chemistry you get from me and Mike. We’ve known each other for about 40 years. We can finish each other’s sentences. When everybody is getting along and there’s no drama, me and him are very good together."

WHERE THE OTHER CO-STARS STAND

Fritz and Wolfe's co-star Danielle Colby has shared a message of support for Wolfe. She shared a selfie of herself and Wolfe with a lengthy caption revealing her thoughts on the strained relationship on Instagram.

"Out on the road again with my best friend and my big brother whose I support fully and stand behind," Colby captioned the photo. "Thank you for the last decade of advocacy towards myself and others on set. @mikewolfeamericanpicker I’m proud of how you have handled the last 12 years and look forward to many more years of rolling around this big blue marble together."

The 45-year-old reality TV star said she is "saddened" by the loss of Fritz from the History Channel show.



"I’m truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show," Colby shared. "I’m incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won’t speak them as they are only my thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch," Colby continued. "I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell. It is not my place to speak Ill of someone who needs help so I will keep my comments uplifting. I’m sending love to everyone."

While she isn't a co-star, Fritz's wife reportedly filed for divorce in July after nine years of marriage. Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed the paperwork in November of 2020, according to TMZ.

She listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.