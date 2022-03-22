Nearly 1,000 civilians dead in Ukraine; Putin puts spies on house arrest: LIVE UPDATES

It is not that his spies are necessarily incompetent. Vladimir Putin apparently just thinks they are.

Two members of the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB, who were supposed to have prepped the ground for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are reportedly under house arrest. Colonel-General Sergei Beseda and his deputy apparently dropped the ball. Or are being blamed for an operation that by most accounts is bogged down.

Questions are likely being asked. "Why didn't Ukrainains welcome Russian soldiers? Where did the money earmarked for that operation go? Was it unwisely spent or stolen by those in charge of it?" There were no crowds greeting the invading force with flowers, as some in Russia had anticipated.

Read more.