Nearly 1,000 civilians dead in Ukraine; Putin puts spies on house arrest: LIVE UPDATES
At least 925 civilians have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations. Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly put spies on house arrest, purportedly because the invasion is not going as planned.
It is not that his spies are necessarily incompetent. Vladimir Putin apparently just thinks they are.
Two members of the FSB, the successor agency to the KGB, who were supposed to have prepped the ground for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are reportedly under house arrest. Colonel-General Sergei Beseda and his deputy apparently dropped the ball. Or are being blamed for an operation that by most accounts is bogged down.
Questions are likely being asked. "Why didn't Ukrainains welcome Russian soldiers? Where did the money earmarked for that operation go? Was it unwisely spent or stolen by those in charge of it?" There were no crowds greeting the invading force with flowers, as some in Russia had anticipated.
Sen. Lindsey Graham told "Hannity" Monday that if Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashes a nuclear weapon on Ukraine, the neighboring NATO allies should consider it a direct attack on their countries and an extreme provocation, prompting all NATO members to respond accordingly.
"I’m begging NATO to let Putin know what would happen if he used chemical weapons on the poor suffering people of Ukraine," Graham said. "If he explodes a nuclear weapon in Ukraine to scare us all away, we should say the radiation coming to NATO countries is an attack with NATO itself, and you are picking a fight with NATO."
"We should impose a no-fly zone immediately because that’s breaking all the rules that we have established since World War II," he said, reiterating that "if Putin explodes a nuclear weapon inside of Ukraine, the radiation will affect most of Europe. We should consider that attack on NATO itself." (READ MORE)
The U.S. government needs to stop listening to Russia's Vladimir Putin, Rep. Dan Crenshaw told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday.
Crenshaw said that too often, America's leaders are reactionary to Putin's considerations and definitions of what constitutes direct U.S. involvement in Ukraine, which could trigger NATO Article V and lead to World War III.
The Biden administration has appeared cautious so as not to provoke a Russian response directly toward NATO states, but that tact has been conversely criticized by Ukrainian officials who are calling for more specific assistance.
The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 925 civilians have been killed in the war so far, including 75 children. Another 1,496 civilians have been injured, including 99 kids, mostly caused by shelling and airstrikes. While the commission reported the numbers, it added that the true numbers are likely much higher.
