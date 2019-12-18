Alyssa Milano slams Republicans at Trump impeachment rally: 'They think we’re dumb'

Alyssa Milano addressed the crowd at a Los Angeles impeachment rally Tuesday with a fiery rebuke of both Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party.

Ahead of the vote Wednesday, many of the president’s detractors gathered across the country for a series of protests and rallies aimed at urging both the House and the Senate to vote in favor of President Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. The actress joined the crowd of people rallying in Los Angeles to give an impassioned speech that called out Republicans for complacency in Trump’s, “many, many impeachable offenses.”

The 46-year-old activist led the crowd in a chant of, “This is what democracy looks like” before getting into the meat of her complaints with Trump and his party.

“I am angry,” she began. If he thought Greta [Thunberg] was angry, he’s seen nothing yet. I’m premenopausal and I am angry!”

She continued: “And do you know why I’m angry? I’m angry because I’m so tired. I’m tired of this. Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not tired of fighting Donald Trump and his many, many impeachable offenses and I’m not tired of speaking truth to power — I will never tire of that. But I am so tired of being lied to by a president, and I’m tired that the entire Republican party thinks that we are all stupid!”

She went on to note that she believes the point made by many Republicans that Democrats focusing on impeachment means they can’t fulfill their other duties is specious, highlighting the “hundreds of bills” passed by the House since Democrats took control in 2018.

“Weird that the Senate won’t bring that up,” she said. “Democratic House passed all of this but Mitch McConnell won’t even allow a debate on these bills in the Republican-led Senate, and Trump won’t support any of them. So they think we’re dumb, they think we’re dumb enough to believe that if they complain about the procedure enough that we’ll think that Trump is innocent of any impeachable offenses.”

She added: “I mean, this a--hole has committed obstruction of justice, abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of Congress and the American people know this and we also know the Republicans are picking party over country.”

The actress concluded her rally speech with a call on those that support impeachment to go after sitting Republicans by voting them out of office.

“And because the entire Republican party has belittled the intelligence of the great people of this country, we are coming for them and we are coming for their seats!” she said. “There are 322 days until the election, what will you do?”