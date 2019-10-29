Alyssa Milano, #MeToo advocate, defends Katie Hill: 'I would have fought by her side'

Actress, activist and #MeToo advocate Alyssa Milano defended Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., on Tuesday night, expressing she "would've fought by her side" if the congresswoman hadn't chosen to resign, despite the lawmaker's admission that she was in an "inappropriate" relationship with a campaign staffer.

Appearing on CNN, the former "Charmed" star was asked if she thought Hill's announced resignation was the "right move."

"I don't feel that it was the right move. I feel that there's incredible hypocrisy that goes on, and if Katie Hill were a man who was in a consensual relationship with another man and a woman, that this would be a different outcome."

Milano then pointed to "indicted criminals" such as Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., who was charged with violating campaign finance laws and was accused of using campaign money to fund his extramarital affairs, while "we accepted the resignation of a really, really good congresswoman, a really bright woman, for what she does in her private time that was consensual."

Milano told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, "I don't feel it was fair, and I really appreciate Katie Hill and where she was coming from in resigning, but I do wish she fought a little harder. I would've fought by her side."

(For his part, Hunter denied the charges against him earlier this year, calling them "politically motivated.")

Hill announced her resignation Sunday after it was reported that she previously was involved in a "throuple," or a three-person relationship, with a female campaign staffer and her estranged husband Kenny Heslep, who has since filed for divorced. She also reportedly had an affair with her congressional legislative director, which prompted a probe from the House Ethics Committee.

The congresswoman admitted she'd had an "inappropriate" relationship with her campaign staffer, but repeatedly denied any affair with her congressional aide.