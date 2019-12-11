Alyssa Milano pulls out of Andrew Yang fundraiser amid sexual misconduct allegations against staffer

Alyssa Milano pulled out of an upcoming fundraiser in Los Angeles for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Tuesday over what she described as the campaign’s lack of urgency regarding sexual misconduct allegations against a Yang campaign staffer.

Milano – an actress, activist and #MeToo advocate – said on Twitter on Tuesday that she “made the difficult decision” to withdraw from a “Holiday Brunch” fundraiser for Yang “due to repeated allegations of sexual misconduct against a campaign staffer by a campaign staffer which were not appropriately addressed.”

Fellow actress Teri Hatcher and the candidate’s wife Evelyn Yang were also scheduled to host the event, planned for Dec. 21.

“While I have not endorsed any candidate, I do believe Andrew Yang is a good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas,” Milano tweeted. “And to be clear, NO allegations have been made against him personally. But this issue is too important and too prevalent. The buck stops at the top.

“Part of fixing the issue of sexual harassment in our culture is living our values and holding ourselves and the people we admire accountable. I wish Andrew, his family and his campaign well, and encourage him to immediately and publicly remedy this issue,” she said.

Tickets for the brunch range from $100 to $5,600. The event is to feature discussion over Yang’s campaign promise of the Freedom Dividend -- a universal basic income of $1,000 per month, $12,000 a year, for every American adult over age 18.

In response, Yang’s campaign issued a statement Tuesday evening:

“We take these matters seriously, and creating a safe environment for anyone participating in any activity with the campaign is an utmost priority. To those ends, we have initiated prompt action to evaluate these allegations and will take all necessary steps to ensure that we foster a work environment that is in accordance with our values.”

The news comes the same day Yang qualified to take the stage at next week’s sixth Democratic presidential primary debate in Los Angeles. The first-time candidate and tech-entrepreneur stood at 4 percent in a new national poll released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University, pushing him over the threshold to take the stage at the Dec. 19 showdown.

Fox News’ Alexandra Rego and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.