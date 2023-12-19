Alyssa Milano had Shannen Doherty fired from ‘Charmed,’ castmate Holly Marie Combs claims

"Charmed" actress Holly Marie Combs is speaking her truth.

The original cast member claimed that her co-star Alyssa Milano had Shannen Doherty fired from the hit show.

Combs revealed what transpired behind the scenes when she met with a show producer after Doherty got terminated from "Charmed."

SHANNEN DOHERTY'S RIVALRY WITH ALYSSA MILANO CAUSED 'CHARMED' CAST DIVIDE: 'I CRIED EVERY SINGLE NIGHT'

"He said, ‘We didn’t mean to — but we’ve been backed into this corner — we’re basically in a position where it’s one or the other,'" Combs recalled on the "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast.

"'We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.'"

Combs admitted this all came about when she told the producer she too wanted to leave the show.

"This is not a show I wanted to do without Shannen. She didn’t want to do it without me. Therefore, I don’t want to do it without her and that should be fairly clear," she remarked.

SHANNEN DOHERTY ‘FELT SO BETRAYED’ GOING INTO BRAIN SURGERY AFTER LEARNING HER HUSBAND ALLEGEDLY CHEATED

Combs continued to explain that Milano allegedly "documented every time she felt uncomfortable on set," building a case against her and Doherty. Combs remained on the show for 8 seasons.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star reflected on the moment she was fired, as she was hurt and confused at the time.

"I lived a year after that sort of replaying everything in my brain and really trying to find those moments [of alleged bad behavior on set] — and I couldn’t find them," Doherty recalled.

ALYSSA MILANO, CASTMATE HOLLY MARIE COMBS DEFEND ‘CHARMED’ AFTER EX-PRODUCER CALLS IT ‘BAD FOR THE WORLD’

"I don’t ever remember being mean to her on set. I remember an episode I directed where she did something on the Christmas break, and they asked me to work around some things with her… I had no problem with it. I couldn’t have been more kind and understanding," Doherty said.

In 2001, during the "Charmed" season three finale, Doherty’s character, Prue Halliwell, was killed off. Doherty was later replaced with Rose McGowan’s character, Paige.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum previously detailed her less-than-charming experience working alongside Milano in the cult classic series.

Last week, she reminisced about feeling "competitiveness" with Milano and a "lack of female support" while chatting with co-star Combs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Doherty claimed "drama" on set sparked her early departure from the series in 2001, which ran for eight seasons until its final episode aired in 2006.

Representatives for Doherty, Milano and Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comments.