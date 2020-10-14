Holly Marie Combs hits back at ‘Charmed’ star Sarah Jeffery calling her ‘pathetic’ over reboot criticism

Original “Charmed” star Holly Marie Combs hit back at Sarah Jeffery, who is the star of the reboot, after the young actress called her and Rose McGowan “sad” and “pathetic” over their harsh comments of the new show.

Combs, 46, and McGowan, 47, criticized the “Charmed” reboot in a recent video. Although McGowan admitted she hadn’t seen the reboot, she repeatedly said it “sucks” and Combs laughed during the conversation.

Jeffery, 24, slammed the original cast members and criticized them for “putting down other WOC.” The current “Charmed” leads Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Jeffery are all women of color.

Combs and McGowan did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment on Tuesday but Combs tweeted in response to Jeffery's words.

"That's some bulls--t. And a lot of it. Clearly," Combs wrote.

She added: "People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person's character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey."

One fan responded to Combs and said, “I don’t think she made an accusation. I think she made an observation. Y’all are really going hard against the show that finally gives your fans of color a chance to see ‘Charmed’ ones that look like them. I wish y’all could understand why that matters. It hurts that you don’t.”

“That’s not me going hard. I laughed. Trust,” Combs clapped back. “I’m well aware of the inequities in casting and what are still erroneously deemed as success making formulas.”

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum later tweeted, “There’s more important things happening in the world. Carry on.”

"So wait a minute, you’re going to start something, record it, make it public and then when you get called out for being wrong suddenly there are more important things in the world?" Jeffery retweeted from a fan.

The original cast of the witchy drama aired from 1998 to 2006 and was later rebooted in 2018 with a fresh set of stars.

Since the reboot was announced, original cast members Combs, McGowan, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano have been harsh critics because it was marketed as “fierce, funny, and feminist” in comparison to the original.

In 2018, Combs tweeted, "Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the ‘Charmed’ reboot has created. But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago.”

“I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain,” she added.