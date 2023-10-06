Chris Hemsworth makes major lifestyle changes after learning he's high risk for Alzheimer's disease

Chris Hemsworth is prioritizing his health.

After the "Thor" actor learned about his high risk for Alzheimer's disease, he made major lifestyle changes.

"Now, I'm incorporating more solitude into my life," Hemsworth, 40, shared with Men’s Health.

"I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness."

Although the Marvel actor has always been very fit, Hemsworth says he's made adjustments to his mind-and-body regimens.

"I do a lot of meditation and breath work, mostly during sauna and ice bath routines," he added.

"For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing."

Hemsworth received the surprising health news last November on his Disney+ series, "Limitless."

In a conversation with longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia, the actor learned that he is 8 to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer's disease.

"We've got every blood test one can get," Attia tells Hemsworth in the show. "And you've got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad."

APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer's disease, however, not much is known about it.

At the time, Attia told the Australian actor, "It's my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else."

Since then, Hemsworth has been making his health a top priority by maintaining a more consistent approach to his sleeping patterns.

"Try to stay off screens an hour before bed and read most nights definitely helps. In addition, focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible, just stepping back from the internal chatter."

Hemsworth continued to share that he’s also switched up his fitness routine to be more effective for his health.

"My weight fluctuates a lot due to differing roles and also my own interests in regards to challenging my body in different ways," he noted. "I’m lifting less frequently than I was, and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts, which I much prefer than heavy body building style sessions."

Improving his work-life balance was yet another major step that Hemsworth thas taken to maintain his health.

"It made me think about my kids and how they’re growing up and things are changing so dramatically, and I want to sit, I want to soak it in," he shared with Dr. Attia on his "Drive" podcast.

"I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore. I want to be right here and appreciate everything that’s in front of me."

Hemsworth shares daughter India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, with his wife Elsa Pataky.