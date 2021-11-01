Alyssa Milano reveals celebrity she'd vote for president 'in a heartbeat'

Alyssa Milano wouldn't mind another celebrity figure sitting in the Oval Office.

The former "Charmed" star told Extra she'd vote for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "in a heartbeat" if he decided to run for president.

"There is a clear service-through-love mentality that he has that is really apparent," said the 48-year-old. "I think he comes from a place of love and respect."

Johnson has teased running for president over the past year and even admitted he went so far as to speak to people in the political arena. In 2020, he endorsed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in his first public backing of a candidate.

"I am grateful he did come forward and endorse Biden when the country was going through such struggle," the actress noted.

Milano said she admired that he put his acting/producing career on the line and "didn’t just stand by just because of their fear it would alienate half their audience."

In October, the "Jungle Cruise" star told Vanity Fair he's done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this [support] comes from and to see what [a run] could look like in the future."

Johnson revealed, "Indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."

The former pro wrestling star, 49, confirmed he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of having a political future but "at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy."

"I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today," Johnson confirmed.

After Biden's win, Johnson shared a video on Instagram congratulating the new president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke .

"The reason why I got emotional yesterday was because of what I felt my vote represented. I was talking to Lauren, my wife, we were talking about our two little baby girls and that’s exactly what my vote represented," he said at the time.

Johnson continued: "My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is."