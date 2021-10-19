Alyssa Milano arrested during voting rights protest outside of the White House

Alyssa Milano was arrested on Tuesday while protesting outside of the White House. The 48-year-old was advocating for voting rights.

Videos showed Milano standing outside of the White House.

"I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights," Milano confirmed on her personal Twitter account.

She continued: "Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote."

The protest Milano attended was organized by the People for the American Way.

In addition to the actress and liberal activist, 23 other protesters were arrested at the event, according to the organization.

ALYSSA MILANO SLAMS ‘ABUSERS’ ON SUPREME COURT: ‘MOST DANGEROUS TIME TO BE A WOMAN IN AMERICA’

A U.S. Park Police officer warned the protesters that they could be arrested due to laws prohibiting crowding or obstructing streets or sidewalks, according to Deadline.

The group was advocating for voting rights ahead of the Senate's vote to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act. The legislation is set to reform voter registration and would make election day a national holiday.

Senate Republicans had blocked a similar bill back in June.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The president of the organization, Ben Jealous, also posted a message to Twitter following his own arrest.

"We came back to the White House to deliver a clear message to President Biden: we need actions that match the urgency of his words on voting rights – and time is running out," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Freedom to Vote Act has to pass now if we are going to protect voting rights in the next election for all of us: for Black voters and Brown voters, for women, for younger voters and older voters, voters with disabilities and working people of all backgrounds."