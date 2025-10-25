Allison Janney admits there's a former co-star she refuses to work with again, but won't say who

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Allison Janney kept her lips sealed when speaking about her former co-stars.

During a recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!," the 65-year-old actress answered a few shady questions while playing "Agree or Disagree" with her co-star and fellow guest, Keri Russell.

As part of the game, host Andy Cohen asks a question and, based on their answers, guests will hold up a sign that either says agree or disagree. When Cohen asked if there was a former co-star the two "refuse to work with again," both held up the agree sign. He then said they would get "extra points" if they named the celebrity.

"Well, mine is no longer with us, so I really can't — I really couldn't work with them again, even if I wanted to," Janney said, before being prompted by Russell and Cohen to reveal who the actor is. "No, I'm not saying it. I will not be lulled into a false sense of safety being in this small little club."

Russell later reminded her of her mom's rule when it came to "talk[ing] s--- about people," after which Janney shared, "my mom would say 'In the car, windows up, out of the driveway.'"

Janney and Russell star alongside each other in the Netflix drama, "The Diplomat." In the show, Janney plays the fictional President of the United States, Grace Penn, and Russell portrays the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

"The relationship between us is one of the best relationship dynamics I've ever gotten to play," Janney told NPR in October. "And they've had to fight extra hard to be where they are. So the decisions that they make, especially Grace makes, she's judged much harshly for."

This season introduced actor Bradley Whitford as the husband of Janney's character. Fans were excited to see the actor cast in the show, as he and Janney previously starred alongside each other on the hit show, "The West Wing."

When speaking with People magazine, Janney said "it was so easy and comfortable" working with Whitford again, due to their history together.

"I think it would've been more difficult with someone I didn't know. It was surprisingly really easy and really fun," she explained. "I was just excited for everyone on Diplomat to get to meet Brad and experience everything that is Brad, which is fabulous and joyful and just — he's the dream."

During her time on "The West Wing," Janney won four Emmy Awards for her portrayal of C.J. Cregg, the White House Press Secretary, going on to win four more for her roles in "Masters of Sex" and the sitcom, "Mom."

She later won her first and only Academy Award in 2018, for her supporting role in "I, Tonya," which told the true story behind the infamous incident involving Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. The film mainly focused on Harding, her backstory and her involvement in the attack on Kerrigan, with Janney portraying her mother, LaVona Harding.

"LaVona Harding is one of the cruelest people I’ve ever played," Janney said in a behind-the-scenes clip from the Blu-Ray/DVD release of the film. They weren’t living in the high life by any stretch and I think she saw her daughter as a way out of her life."

She continued: "She saw endorsement deals, she saw escape. And she had a lot riding in this relationship with her daughter and she wanted her daughter to take her out of the trailer park."