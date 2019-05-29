Ali Wong jokes her new movie was just an excuse to kiss Keanu Reeves, Daniel Dae Kim

In Ali Wong’s new movie “Always Be My Maybe,” her character has several love interests. On Wednesday, the comedian joked that may have not been completely by accident.

“It’s like, who wrote this movie, right?" the star and co-writer of the film said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday morning. "I kiss a lot of sexy men. I kiss Daniel Dae Kim. I kiss Keanu Reeves.”

KEANU REEVES FAN POSTS VIRAL TWEETS ABOUT ACTOR BUYING ICE CREAM JUST TO SIGN AUTOGRAPH

“I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie, just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves,” she joked.

The 37-year-old comedian went on to say that her best friend asked if she had “chemistry with Daniel Dae Kim.”

“I’ve been with the same dude for 10 years,” she said. “I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point.”

However, she admitted there was something particularly special about getting the chance to kiss Kim.

KEANU REEVES’ ‘TOY STORY 4’ CHARACTER, DUKE CABOOM, REVEALED IN NEW TRAILER

“He improvised lifting me up, and that was even more exciting than kissing Keanu,” Wong said.

“I told my best friend, I was like, 'He just, he lifted me up and it wasn’t a problem for him.' That was so sexy to me,” she added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Reeves, 54, currently stars in “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” and lends his voice in the upcoming animated film “Toy Story 4.”

“The Matrix” actor will also act in the recently announced installment of the “Bill and Ted” film series.