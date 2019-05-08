Expand / Collapse search
Pat Sajak, 'Wheel of Fortune' stalwart, breaks game-show hosting record

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Pat Sajak has made game-show history.

With a "Wheel of Fortune" career that has stretched to 35 years and 198 days, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the "Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show" on-air Wednesday evening.

"Thank you very much!" Sajak said while receiving the honor, before turning to co-host Vanna White.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' HOST PAT SAJAK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF MICHIGAN COLLEGE 

"I couldn't have done it without you, kid," he told White, 62.

"It's a great honor and we'll try to do some more, and we'll get another one down the line," Sajak, 72, added.

The TV personality made his debut on "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981, taking over hosting duties from Chuck Woolery.